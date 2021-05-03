Seremban Lake Garden welcomes visitors to break fast on boats

Visitors enjoying the view of the Seremban Lake Garden while having their meals with family members. — Picture courtesy of Shamaruddin Saidin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — The Seremban Lake Garden has already welcomed 300 visitors who had their iftar meals on pedal boats since the second week of Ramadan.

The “Dinner on the boat” package, launched on April 21, is the first of its kind where visitors can get-together with friends or family in swan-shaped boats while breaking their fast at the same time.

Meals served include assorted kuih, a slice of fruit and a drink to allow visitors to peddle their boats while indulging in their meals with ease.

Seremban City Council tourism unit head Shamaruddin Saidin told Malay Mail that with the Lake Garden deserted and not many pedaling boats during the day, the night becomes alive with visitors in their boats circling the lake.

“Watching the boats being lit up with different colours gives a different ambience especially at night.

“And that was what the management wanted to see — the Lake Garden being utilised at night and for everyone who comes to have a good time.

“For the past two weeks, the boats have been fully booked as many were excited to experience the boat activity while enjoying the night sky and the lake,” he said.

Asked as to whether strict standard operating procedures are observed on the boats, Shamaruddin said that frequent sanitisation is performed apart from making sure that boats are at a safe distance from the other.

He added that the programme will even continue after the Ramadan period because of the positive feedback it has received from the public.

The package includes a boat ride and a complete meal set priced at RM25 for an adult and RM15 for a child.