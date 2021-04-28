Australian twin sisters cannot stay apart and share the same boyfriend

The DeCinque have no qualms sharing the same boyfriend since 2012. — Picture from Instagram/annalucydecinque

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — A pair of Australian identical twins have taken their bond to another level by even sharing the same boyfriend.

Both Anna DeCinque and her twin Lucy, 35, share everything such as their huge bed, clothes and their boyfriend, Ben Byrne whom they have dated since 2012.

The twins also said that they follow each other to the toilet, and even take their showers together.

As such, they are described as the “World’s most identical twins.”

The twins from Perth, told The New York Post that they would marry Byrne if they could but it’s against the law.

“The first night we met him, we both kissed him. It was great from the start. We just hit it off straight away,” said Anna.

“He treats us equally. He knows that whatever he does to one twin, he does to the other.”

Byrne however, was different, and understood their bond and the three of them even share a bed together.

“You name it and we do it. We’re never apart. I don’t think we’d function without each other.

“We have separation anxiety. We’re bound to each other,” Anna said.

Lucy said the both of them have dated other men in the past, but it never worked out as all of them tried to separate the twins.

The twins will also be featured in a TLC documentary series, Extreme Sisters, that follows the lives of several pairs of female twins and their unusual bonds.