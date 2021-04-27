Pedigree dog found abandoned in a black plastic bag at a Ipoh dumpsite dies from organ failure

The blind pinscher was placed in an incubator at a Ipoh veterinarian clinic as its body temperature was dropping during its stay at the clinic. — Photo via Facebook

IPOH, April 27 — The pedigree dog found abandoned in a black rubbish bag at a dumpsite in Taman Impiana, Menglembu last Thursday has died.

Animal welfare non-governmental organisation Mutts and Mittens president Chong Choon Kit said the blind male pinscher died on Sunday at a volunteer’s home.

“The veterinarian treating it asked us to be prepared for the worst after a blood test found the dog’s major organs had shut down.”

The dog, estimated to be about 10 years old, had refused to eat after its rescue.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Chong said after the organisation picked up the dog, it was placed at the organisation’s shelter before it was admitted into the veterinary clinic on Friday.

“During its stay at the clinic, the dog’s body temperature also kept going down forcing the veterinarian to put it in an incubator to try to bring its temperature up.

“But when the blood test results came out the next day, the doctor said its heart and kidney were in bad shape and asked us to be prepared to lose it.”

Chong said judging from the dog’s condition, it had been suffering for quite some time before it was found.

“Looking at the wounds on its body, the dog had been suffering from skin disease for some time but the owner failed to take it for treatment.”

Following its passing, Chong said the body was cremated and its ashes scattered into Sungai Kinta.

Asked if the organisation had lodged a police report on the matter, Chong said it would be a futile exercise as no one actually witnessed the dog’s dumping.

“Someone was passing by the area and noticed there was something moving in the black bag,” he said, adding that the dog could have been abandoned for a few hours before it was found.

Chong also said after news about the pinscher was reported, the organisation received funds to aid in its treatment cost.

“With its passing, we will use the funds to offset our veterinarian bills.”