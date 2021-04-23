Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre to become nation’s first private Covid-19 immunisation centre

Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre will host the vaccination of 1.8 million living in Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Subang Jaya. — Screengrab via Facebook/SunwayPyramid

PETALING JAYA, April 23 – Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre will become the nation’s first Covid-19 private immunisation centre as part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Sunway Pyramid’s Facebook page posted a video with the caption, “Over the next 10 months, this centre will vaccinate 1.8million people staying in Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Subang Jaya.

“Sunway is proud to support the national Covid-19 immunisation programme by committing to a rent-free centre for the Health Ministry and the Petaling district health centre.

“Immunisation protects the health of communities and provides everyone with an equal chance of enjoying a healthier and more productive future to become strong contributors to the economy.”

Details and directions to head to the centre were also provided in the video while free parking is provided for those getting vaccinated.

The video also featured several individuals sharing their hopes and stating how important it is for them to protect themselves and the people around them by being vaccinated.

