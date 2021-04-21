Philippine-based Data Analytics Ventures to automate its marketing efforts via Antsomi’s platform

Philippine-based Data Analytics Ventures Inc has partnered with regional marketing technology company to utilise its customer data platform. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Philippine-based Data Analytics Ventures Inc (DAVI) has partnered with regional marketing technology company Antsomi to improve its customer data platform.

The partnership will see DAVI, a JG Summit Holdiings Inc subsidiary, using Antsomi CDP 365 as its customer data platform to empower the company for providing data-related products and solutions to its market.

Antsomi CDP 365 is an artificial intelligence-driven customer data platform launched by Antsomi last June.

Since then, the company has helped many clients in the region to unify and activate their data across multiple channels with a better customer experience enriched by personalisation and marketing automation.

Antsomi co-founder and chief executive officer Serm Teck Choon said they were thrilled to work with DAVI to unlock the opportunity of data-driven campaigns.

“DAVI is tasked to be the change agent for the JG Summit group, and they are born with the DNA of data.

“Through Antsomi CDP 365, we will help DAVI to enrich the customer experience of millions of customers through marketing automation.”

Antsomi co-founder and chief executive officer Serm Teck Choon (left) and DAVI strategy and growth marketing data head Carla Yap-Sy Su. — Picture courtesy of Antsomi

DAVI strategy and growth marketing data head Carla Yap-Sy Su said building a holistic approach to data allowed them to better understand what offers and experiences would bring more value to their customers.

“Through our partnership with Antsomi, we are able to act on these insights and implement seamless and personalised customer journeys, integrate our platforms, and deliver iterative, performance-driven campaigns across multiple channels.”

As part of the JG Summit group, DAVI grows the conglomerate’s loyalty programmes and its data operations, unlocking valuable insights into what matters to customers.

JG Summit is one of Philippine’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, engaged primarily in businesses that serve a diverse market in the Philippines, Southeast Asia, and Australia with businesses that span retail, airline, consumer goods, manufacturing and more.