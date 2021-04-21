Indonesian man demands RM1.4m in compensation after finding out wife was previously married

The woman received a jail sentence of one month and nine days for providing false statements in her marriage documents. — Unsplash pic

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — An Indonesian man is seeking billions of rupiah in compensation after his wife failed to tell him she was previously married to another man.

It was a secret she kept from him throughout their entire 13 years of marriage, Detik News reported.

The Makassar resident Yulian Aprianto was under the impression his wife was single when they met but she was in fact married to another man, Saiye Hanafi in 1996, a decade before she said “I do” to Yulian.

As a result of being deceived by his wife, he now wants her to pay up five billion Indonesian rupiahs (RM1.4 million) for not telling him about her divorcee status.

The jaw-dropping amount serves as reimbursement for the couple’s wedding expenses, which Yulian paid for entirely and immaterial losses for the shame caused by her lie.

Yulian was also seeking compensation for the money he forked out to fund his wife’s medical school fees.

According to sources, the woman, who is now a doctor, and her family had conspired to provide false statements in the couple’s marriage registration documents.

Yulian said he and his wife became friends after his aunt introduced them.

They decided to get married after three months of knowing each other in 2006.

He added that throughout their courtship, the woman said she was single and had never been married before.

The woman received a jail sentence of one month and nine days as a result of her lie.