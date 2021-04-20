‘It’s not like I hugged them’: Photo of preacher PU Amin flanked by ‘sexy’ Instagram influencers sparks controversy

The Islamic preacher was invited to deliver a sermon by one of the women at a recent product launch and breaking of fast event. — Picture from Instagram/Nadira Isaac

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — A photograph of celebrity preacher Pencetus Ummah (PU) Amin posing between two Instagram influencers in figure-hugging outfits has sparked outrage online.

The image was posted by Instagram personality Nadira Isaac on Sunday at a breaking of fast event and product launch that took place over the weekend in the city centre.

The 20-year-old entrepreneur was launching a new beauty product named Troieka and had invited PU Amin to deliver a short sermon in conjunction with Ramadan.

Nadira and fellow influencer Hertonnye Linggom’s (Heartt Tony) white floor-length gowns were met with disapproval by the online community who claimed their “sexy” dresses exposed their aurator intimate parts that were inappropriate during the holy month for Muslims.

Following the online kerfuffle, Nadira took to Instagram to apologise to Amin for the criticism he received because of the photograph.

PU Amin and the Instagram influencers received negative comments from the public who claimed the photo was inappropriate during Ramadan month. — Pictures from Instagram/Nadira Isaac, PU Amin

“My intention of inviting PU was to make the event merry but I did not expect it to go viral,” she wrote on Insta Story.

Nadira was slammed by internet users who accused her of using the preacher and posing provocatively as a publicity stunt to promote her latest product.

Amin, who shot to fame as a contestant on the religious reality series Pencetus Ummah 2015, said he left after delivering the maghrib sermon to perform imam duties at a mosque.

The preacher told Utusan Malaysia he didn’t do anything wrong as he wasn’t touching or hugging the women.

“Yes it’s true their dresses didn’t cover their aurat but what am I supposed to say ‘No, you belong in hell’ when they asked to take a picture?

“Same goes to transgenders who ask for a photo, am I going to say that?

“People have slammed me for smiling in the picture — that’s what you call taking a picture, as if I’m going to make an angry face,” he said.

Amin, whose real name is Mohamad Amirul Amin Maula Lokman Hakim, said he had discussed the event with his wife and peers before accepting the invitation.

“All of them told me it was a chance to preach and that’s what I did when I was there.

“I spoke about dressing appropriately, observing sensitivity during Ramadan month and the power and compassion of God — the guests were happy and responded well to my session,” he said.

Instagram influencers Nadira (right) and Hertonnye were criticised for their skin-baring and figure-hugging dresses. — Pictures from Instagram/Nadira Isaac, Heartt Tony

Amin also issued an apology on Facebook after the event for posing with the women — he said the incident was a “big test” for him.

“I’m sorry if my actions of taking that picture were embarrassing and disgraceful,” he wrote.

Amin who often preaches to inmates, drug addicts, mat rempits (biker gangs) and sex workers, reminded the public that insulting the marginalised would drive them further away from religion.

“Speak kindly with them, so they can leave evil and spark their love for God,” he said.

Amin said in his post he had asked Nadira to delete the photograph but the post is still available on her Instagram page.