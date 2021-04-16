Malaysia Airlines extends flexibility for passengers to change travel dates

Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Malaysia Airlines is offering passengers the flexibility to rebook their tickets due to the prolonged movement control order and interstate travel ban.

In a statement today, the national carrier said it has extended the travel flexibility by offering a longer ticket validity with a one-time fare difference and service fee waiver.

“Eligible passengers can now rebook their flight tickets on or before December 31, 2021, for travel up to June 2022.

“Previously, Malaysia Airlines had offered passengers the flexibility to rebook their tickets on or before June 30, 2021, for travel up to December 2021,” it said.

Meanwhile, the airline encourages customers planning to make an advance booking for their future travels, to opt for economy flex tickets.

“The economy flex ticket is a unique fare tier that seeks to create a stress-free and easy travel process. It comes with benefits such as unlimited date changes with no fee incurred alongside other travel perks, including free refunds without a fee,” it said.

Other benefits of the economy flex ticket are ‘Go Show’ flexibility (which allows passengers to be on standby for an earlier flight on the same day to the same destination), priority check-in and boarding with a check-in baggage allowance of 35kg.

In light of the new normal, Malaysia Airlines will be introducing the Digital Travel Health Pass, a feature that will streamline passengers’ journey with Covid-19 related policies worldwide.

“As Malaysia continues to impose a quarantine order for international arrivals from certain destinations, MHholidays, the tour operating arm of Malaysia Airlines, is offering a quarantine package that comes with premium hospitality at selected partner hotels.

“In addition, customers can have a pleasant and comfortable quarantine stay at the hotels approved by the Ministry of Health, with the minimum seven nights required,” it said.

Passengers looking to rebook their travels can make changes online at www.malaysiaairlines.com or contact our call centre at 1-300-88 3000 (within Malaysia) or +60-3-7843 3000 (outside Malaysia). — Bernama