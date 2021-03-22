It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a Myvi! Social media users amused by Johor ‘flying’ car accident (VIDEO)

An accident involving a Perodua Myvi in Iskandar Puteri has caught the attention of social media users. — Screenshot from Twitter/ MyJoe Store

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 – An accident involving a Perodua Myvi in Iskandar Puteri caught the attention of social media users for its unusual circumstances.

A video showing the aftermath of the accident revealed that the white Myvi stranded in the middle of a park had actually flown over a huge storm drain, making it to the other side.

Needless to say, jokes ensued on the Malaysian ‘King of the Road’.

Kalau benda pelik2 ni memang takda melibatkan model kereta lain ke? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kJ2rXAwlhR — MyJoe Store 🇲🇾 (@myjoe_) March 22, 2021

“Why are there no other car models involved when it comes to unusual incidents?” Twitter user MyJoe Store jokingly asked.

“Yeay, Perodua has unveiled their first flying car in the world,” said Twitter user, Cain_Yu.

The video was also shared by the Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook page, garnering over 1,000 likes and over 900 comments.

“As a Myvi owner, I’m proud to own a flying car with an affordable price, now everyone can own it too,” commented user Umil Khairil Mohd Nassan.

“Its 2021 and finally we have an affordable flying car,” commented user Amin Hudi.

“As a Myvi user, I’m proud of Perodua’s products, get well soon to the driver,” commented user NurFatihah Ashira.

BBP ISKANDAR PUTERI JENIS INSIDEN : KEMALANGAN JALAN RAYA Alamat: Jalan Indah Taman Bukit Indah Tarikh/Masa :... Posted by Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Johor on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Earlier this morning, the Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was alerted of the accident involving a Perodua Myvi in Jalan Indah at Taman Bukit Indah, Johor.

According to a Facebook post by Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Johor, the fire and rescue department who had sent in an Operation Response Team (PKO) to the scene said that the accident involved a male driver who was stuck in the driver seat.

It was believed that the driver got stuck after the vehicle he drove skipped across a huge drain before crashing into a tree.

The driver was successfully freed and is currently receiving treatment by the Ministry of Health personnel (KKM).