Previously married to sex doll, Kazakh bodybuilder’s new love is a toy chicken with woman's head

Kazakh bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko (left) has found a new love after breaking up with Margo (right). ― Picture via Instagram/yurii_tolochko

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 ― Kazakh bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko has found a new love ― a toy chicken with a woman's head ― after divorcing his sex doll wife, Margo.

Tolochko introduced his new “wife”, which he named Lola, via an Instagram post dated March 11.

“This is Lola. Lola [is] queer, she has not yet decided on her sexual and gender identity [she is in search].

“Lola has a woman's head, a chicken's body, the navel has depth and can be used as a vagina and a penis inserted into it. I'll show you this one day,” Tolochko shared in the post.

Tolochko had married Margo in November but the marriage ended days before Christmas when she broke.

According to UK portal Daily Star, Tolochko had tried meeting another sex doll and also an object after his marriage with Margo ended.

“After achieving sexual stimulation with a chicken, he decided to order a new custom-made bride,” the portal reported.

In the introduction video, Tolochko, who identifies himself as a pansexual and can fall in love with “a character, an image, a soul, just a person”, cradled Lola.

In a recent post, Tolochko said he wants to have a harem and a sex doll company has agreed to give him one of their dolls.

“I chose this one. She's so fragile and incredibly sexy. Soon they will be going to send it to me.”

“Now I think about what to call her. My version of her name is Moon. But maybe you can suggest something better. Let's do it together. Write your names!”