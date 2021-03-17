Crowdfunding initiative to pay off Meghan and Harry’s US$14.6m California mansion backfires, only receives three donations

Britain’s Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in an explosive interview last week that his family had cut him off financially. — Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 ― A GoFundMe page that was set up to help Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay off their multi-million-dollar mortgage hilariously backfired after only raising a meagre US$110 (RM450), The Sun reported.

The crowdfunding exercise was set-up by 56-year-old Californian Anastasia Hanson who told the British tabloid she felt sorry for the Sussexes who have to make their own way in life after relinquishing their royal duties and titles.

This comes after Prince Harry, the youngest son of heir apparent Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, revealed to talk show host Oprah Winfrey that he had been cut off by his family.

“When they came to the US, they were without jobs and with limited funds,” said Hanson, who lives about 25 minutes from the royal couple in affluent Montecito.

“They’ve stated that they’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full.”

Perhaps Hanson wasn’t aware that since Meghan and her husband left Buckingham Palace, the duo has signed a jaw-dropping US$100 million Netflix production deal in their quest to become financially independent.

There have also been reports that the Sussexes plan to make a living by charging US$1 million for every speech made as virtual speakers.

The couple also entered a partnership with Spotify to host and produce podcasts through their production company Archewell Audio in a deal estimated to be worth US$25 million.

Last week, Harry told Winfrey in a bombshell interview, “My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us”, leaving them to rely on the inheritance Diana left her youngest son.

Harry reportedly inherited more than US$13 million when his mother died in a Paris car crash.

Hanson started the page after the interview but was shut down by Saturday after receiving just three measly donations.

Hanson chipped in US$5 while two other donors contributed US$100 and US$5 each.

Hanson wrote on the GoFundMe page if two million supporters were to donate US$5 each, the fundraising goal would have been met to help Meghan and Harry pay off their home loan.

“After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off.

“As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift,” wrote Hanson.

In August last year, Meghan and Harry bought their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom Montecito mansion that has been dubbed the Chateau of Riven Rock for a whopping US$14.65 million.

Last week, over 17 million viewers tuned in to watch Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Harry and his expectant wife who gave the public a raw glimpse of royal life.