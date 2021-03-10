Malaysia’s Riding Pink app provides safety to women drivers and passengers, empowers them with flexible work hours

Yong said that with Riding Pink, she is able to work on her own schedule. — Picture courtesy of Riding Pink

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — Yong Ai Li was driving part-time for an e-hailing company for three years.

But she decided to become a driver for Malaysia’s women-and-children-only e-hailing service Riding Pink after she was harassed by a passenger.

The 45-year-old single mother, who has been a Pink driver since 2019, said the traumatic experience forced her to be more selective when she drives now.

“Now, I only drive for women and children passengers.

“Both women passengers and I feel safer and more relaxed during rides, especially during late hours and long trips as it brings relief for us who were wary of sharing a car ride with strangers — especially those from the opposite sex.”

The e-hailing service started garnering the attention of more women especially those who were looking to supplement their income amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their Pinkids programme allows parents to plan their children’s weekly rides.

Earning the trust and confidence of women passengers is for Yong as a Pink driver. — Picture courtesy of via Riding Pink

Yong said she has also earned the trust and confidence of women passengers to be able to get recurring passengers through her punctuality and efficiency on the road.

Having worked as an accountant, long hours were poured into work and this affected Yong’s work-life balance as well as spending time with her children.

“I decided to leave my job and drive full-time with Riding Pink and have been able to earn as much as what she used to earn in her previous job.

“Working as a driver is also more comfortable than doing other jobs because I can enjoy the benefits of working on my own schedule.”

Yong said that Riding Pink — a platform exclusively for women drivers and passengers where both parties feel safer and more relaxed during rides especially during late hours and long trips.

“Both my female and male friends were happy for me when they found out that I work with a women-and-children-only platform as they too find it empowering and safety-focused than other ride-hailing platforms.”

She has even encouraged her friends to sign up as a driver or to use the service as a passenger.

Seline said that as a Pink driver, she is able to have peace of mind and to not worry about mishaps with passengers. ¬— Picture courtesy of Riding Pink

Seline Noel Rajasingham, 53, another Pink driver has even managed to get recurring rides for children and said that the one trait she has built over time with them was trust.

For her, it normally takes her passengers a second ride for them to build their trust and to remember the names of her passengers.

Her sociable and friendly personality has made her enjoy the company of children as they’re bound to open up stories to her.

“Keeping in touch with the children’s pick-up and drop-off status throughout the ride as it helps to assure mothers of their children’s well-being.

“To develop good relationships with my passengers, I maintain punctuality and I will occasionally keep in touch with the mothers throughout the ride especially when it comes to the safety of their children.”

Seline said recurring and normal rides have helped her to financially sustain herself.

“By using the Riding Pink driver application, I’m able to see the lists of available jobs, and I have the freedom to select ride jobs based on my available time.”

With Riding Pink, Seline believes that the platform is able to liberate and empower women to be more competitive in a male-dominated field.

“Now, women have a ‘level playing field’ and don’t have to be concerned about security and safety issues as they would in other ride-hailing platforms.

“It also gives me peace of mind as I don’t have to worry about any possible mishaps with passengers,” she said

Riding Pink founder Denise Tan said that more than 80 per cent of the Pink drivers work on a part-time basis.

“The platform empowers drivers to earn additional income with the flexibility to arrange ride schedules that adjust to their personal obligations and availability.

“Flexibility is a key factor for women, especially mothers, who need to support their families and at the same time, are the primary caregiver for their young children,” she said.