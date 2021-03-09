UDA gifts RM70,000 worth of items to Sungai Buloh Hospital frontliners

Property developer and asset management company UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) presented items worth RM70,000 for frontliners of Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Picture courtesy of UDA

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Property developer and asset management company UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) brought cheer to frontliners of the Sungai Buloh Hospital by its contribution of RM70,000 worth of items.

In a statement, the company said the contributions include a water filter, microwave oven, air conditioner, tables and chairs and also sofas for them to rest.

Sungai Buloh Hospital director Dr Kuldip Kaur presenting a certificate of appreciation to UDA chief executive officer Mohd. Salem Kailany for the company’s donation. — Picture courtesy of UDA

UDA’s subsidiary AnCasa Hotel Kuala Lumpur will also be preparing 50 packets of food and coffee daily for 50 days in conjunction with UDA’s 50th anniversary celebration.

It stated contributions are part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme known as UDA Cares — Project RE (ReAct, ReBuild, ReEnergize) would give some form of comfort to frontliners working long hours.

UDA said it was alerted of the frontliners plight following an open letter to the media where they lamented about the long hours they had to put in to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the grouses raised were long working hours without comfortable rest areas and the need for nutritious food during rest time.