Fear of being fined for violating MCO has Malaysian bride posing for photos on rooftop

A Malaysian bride has received attention online after taking her photoshoot to the roof. — Screengrab via TikTok/ariffrosly1

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — A Malaysian bride has proven that an outdoor photoshoot on the roof is possible under limited circumstances such as the movement control order (MCO)

The bride, fully decked out in her wedding gown, caught the attention of many online with her daring poses on the roof.

Her photographer, Ariff Rosly told Mstar that the outdoor photoshoot idea was agreed on by the bride, groom and the photographer.

“Since an outdoor photoshoot under the MCO is prohibited, we had to choose another venue.

“We agreed upon choosing the rooftop as venue for the photoshoot as the bride was okay with it, and there is also a staircase that leads to the roof as well.

“The groom however was unable to attend as he was not feeling well.”

Ariff told the news portal that because the bride was equipped with modeling skills, the photoshoot only took a brief 15 minutes.

“While many welcomed the creative and inspirational roof photoshoot session, others were wary of the safety aspect especially the rooftop,” he said.

The video on TikTok also showed the photographer and the bride walking up the roof, with as many as 3,675 likes so far.