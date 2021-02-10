Covid-19 : ‘Avengers’ assembles in Pasir Gudang selling char kuey teow

The superhero costumes help to attract customers. — Picture courtesy of Norazrena Mardeka Mohd Daim

PASIR GUDANG, Feb 10 — The Avengers have partially assembled in Pasir Gudang to sell char kuey teow as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the livelihood of many, especially hawkers.

In a video circulating on social media, stall workers are seen whipping up the dish, while donning costumes of Marvel characters.

Spiderman is seen handling a fiery wok while being assisted by Ant-Man and Black Panther.

The stall is owned by 39-year-old Norazrena Mardeka Mohd Daim and her husband and their family who operate the char kuey teow and mee bandung Muar stalls in Pasir Gudang.

According to Norazrena, they have been cooking in costumes since October last year as part of their marketing strategy.

Norazrena who used to work as an event organiser said that they would only cook in costumes on certain days and her husband and son would take turns to cook as it is hot to cook with the costume on.

“The one in the Spiderman costume is my 19-year-old son while the one in the Antman costume is my husband.

“They’re used to wearing costumes as before this they would usually cosplay at my events.”

“I’m using these superheroes costumes and mascots as part of our marketing strategy because it’s not easy to attract customers especially during these trying times,” Norazrena told Malay Mail.

Apart from Marvel’s superheroes, Norazrena’s stall also uses other superhero costumes to attract customers such as Batman and Power Rangers.

Norazrena also said superheroes costumes are used for selling char kuey teow while cute mascots such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Hello Kitty were used to sell their mee bandung Muar as their chef is a woman.

Norazrena started running her own business after the first movement control order (MCO) last year.

“After the first MCO, we still couldn’t do any events, so we’ve decided to open our own business.

“Plus, it is harder to find jobs nowadays, even the local factories are also firing people, so I told my son and my husband, let’s start our own business.”

Fortunately for them, their marketing strategy has proven to work as they’ve been getting more customers daily.

Norazrena said they are abiding by the government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by asking people to wear face masks and to practise social distancing.

She and her husband, Mohd Zaidi Mohd Saleh used to organise events under their own banner, RenaRemy Entertainment (R&R Entertainment) and their effort had led them to owning three char kuey teow stalls and five mee bandung Muar stalls around the Pasir Gudang area.