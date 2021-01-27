US presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman signs with IMG Models (VIDEO)

Garmon has shot to fame since her performance at the presidential inauguration last week. — AFP pic.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 27 — United States presidential inauguration poet and literary star Amanda Gorman has just signed with IMG Models.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the 22-year-old has signed a deal with the talent discovery and model management agency to expand her personal brand through endorsements and editorial opportunities.

IMG Models confirmed the news on their social media pages yesterday as the agency will represent Gorman for her fashion and beauty endorsements worldwide.

The National Youth Poet Laureate has risen to fame since her inspiring performance of The Hill We Climb at the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

A graduate from Harvard University, Gorman overcame a speech impediment in her youth — just like President Biden — to become the first US National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

Her recital also stirred instant acclaim from across the country, gaining a number of reputable fans in the process including Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and the Obamas.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s full inauguration speech.



She’s brilliant. Chills...pic.twitter.com/6yl4wnVPNo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 20, 2021

Just hours after her performance at the Capitol building, three of Gorman’s books became best-sellers on the Amazon.com charts, with two of the books not even out yet and only scheduled for release in September.

Her debut poetry collection The Hill We Climb won the top spot on the charts, followed closely by her upcoming Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem.

Gorman, who is the youngest ever inauguration poet in US history, also blew up on social media with her thousands of followers ballooning to a fanbase of a million-plus within a week.

The Los Angeles native has also been dubbed a “new kind of style icon” as the striking Prada headband and sunny coat she wore during the swearing-in ceremony is also currently sold out.

Gorman has previously worked with Prada on its sustainability mission to “transform trash into treasure” and change the fashion industry.

But fashion isn’t her main goal, as Gorman has publicly spoken about how she plans to run for the US president seat once she’s eligible in 2036.

She said in an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that running for president is a childhood dream of hers that she and her family take very seriously, so much so that her twin sister isn’t allowed to post “party photos” on social media.