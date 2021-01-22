Are multiple orgasms for women a sexual myth? Malaysian expert highlights ways to easily achieve it

Several sex positions would help couples to have the flexibility for enhanced pleasure and achieving multiple orgasms. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― For many women, reaching orgasm during sexual intercourse may be difficult to achieve.

However, having multiple (two, three or even four) orgasms in just one intercourse session may simply sound like a fantasy.

Well, it’s actually not.

According to sexologist and sexual health practitioner Dr Rachael Winston, women may be able to achieve an orgasm anywhere between one and five times in a single session from any type of stimulation.

Citing studies, she said it was shown that at least one in three people (commonly women) will achieve multiple orgasms during an intercourse.

It was also shown the time that was taken on average to reach an orgasm in women usually varied between 12 and 15 minutes.

Dr Winston said women, in general, have a higher chance of achieving multiple orgasms in a shorter time span as compared to men.

“This is because after an orgasm, women can ‘recover’ faster as compared to after having an ejaculation in men.

“This recovery period is also known as a refractory period where the body releases a rush of neurotransmitters in seconds and minutes for stabilisation and allows the person to achieve orgasm or ejaculation again.”

Therefore, she said in this case, women have a quicker refractory period, causing men to take a much longer time to obtain another ejaculation when compared to women.

Dr Winston added that one of the main reasons why an orgasm gap exists between men and women was because most women needed direct and increased clitoral contact to climax.

Additionally, she said most woman (mainly heterosexual) do not experience enough of clitoral contact, causing them to have difficulty in achieving an orgasm.

“For the large majority of heterosexual couples, sex usually relates to penis-vagina intercourse (PVI) and often not more than that.”

She said while PVI can bring great pleasure to both men and women and provides sufficient penile stimulation for most men to achieve a climax, it did not provide much direct clitoral stimulation.

“The clitoris is more of a women’s orgasm button which sits outside the vagina about one to two inches above the opening.

“Therefore, even with men lasting a long time during intercourse, the usual PVI penetration often may not excite the clitoris sufficiently for women to achieve an orgasm.”

To achieve multiple orgasms, Dr Winston said multiple erogenous zones should be stimulated at once during sexual intercourse.

“You may also use arousal oil to help increase circulation for women and promoting vaginal wetness.

“Alternatively a common way that usually helps is by sharing intimate moments together like bathing or having intimate conversations to help the woman get much easily aroused and likely orgasm faster.”

Dr Winston said it was always important to understand that achieving multiple orgasms was somewhat like a marathon rather than a quick sprint.

Therefore, she said a lot of patience and consistency was needed to achieve it.

“Foreplay will surely help as it triggers physiological and physical responses that make sexual activity much more enjoyable and pleasurable.

“Engaging in foreplay helps build emotional intimacy that can make you and your partner feel more connected.”

Dr Winston said foreplay can be as simple as kissing, for example, triggers a release of “happy hormones” like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin which in turn helps to lower the cortisol hormone (stress hormone) levels.

As a result, she said foreplay can increase feelings of affection, bonding and euphoria with your partner.