US Senator Bernie Sanders at Presidential Inauguration sets social media on meme frenzy; Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool joins in

Bernie Sanders's inauguration outfit took over the internet. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — US Senator Bernie Sanders’s inauguration outfit choice at the Presidential Inauguration caught the attention of the Internet.

The senator from Vermont wore what appeared underwhelming for the occasion, a brown jacket matched with a pair of oversized patterned mittens.

An image of him sitting cross-armed and cross-legged, socially distanced and appearing unamused set off a slew of memes.

The pose. The mittens. The social distance. pic.twitter.com/kwHH7AzZY8 — Vulture (@vulture) January 20, 2021

“The pose. The mittens. The social distance,” news outlet, Vulture tweeted.

“Replace every confederate monument with this statue of Bernie,” Sal Gentile tweeted.

“This could’ve been an email,” Twitter user, Ashley K jokingly tweeted along with Sander’s inauguration photo.

“In Jewish Yoga, this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann’s,” Twitter user Chandra Steele tweeted.

The good-natured memes had many Photoshop moments with Sanders’ image edited into numerous pop culture references.

Including an ‘appearance’’ with Marvel’s merc with a mouth, Deadpool courtesy of the star himself in Ryan Reynolds.

some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021

BuzzFeed writer Ruby Cramer shared the story of Sanders’ mittens which warmed the hearts of many.

A gift from a teacher over two years ago, the mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont.

“She gave them to him over two years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail.

“They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles,” Cramer said in her tweet.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time Sanders has charmed the Internet, with a still from his 2019 campaign ad ‘I am once again asking for your support’ resulting in a meme fest.

In the ad, Sanders can also be seen wearing the same brown puffy jacket that he wore at the inauguration.



