Delight your friends and family with UNBOX by Huff and Puff's specially-curated Chinese New Year gift collection

Gift the Beng Chai Hong that has snacks like pineapple tarts, tangerine cookies, soft candy and almond slices packaged in tins inspired by old school biscuit tins. — Pictures courtesy of UNBOX by Huff & Puff

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — As we sit out MCO 2.0 at home, gifting is the best way to reach out to family and friends to show you care.

Look towards UNBOX by Huff and Puff's unique curated collection that brings Chinese New Year (CNY) gifting to a whole new level.

Their debut Mid-Autumn festival gifts were an eye opener but this CNY collection is even more special, spanning almost six months of work for the team.

The collection pays tribute to all those festive eats we look forward to during CNY celebrations. Huff and Puff Account Director Clarise Ching said, "There's always constant chatter with an endless choir of munching in the background (regardless of the time of the day) over reunion dinner and the 15 days of CNY where family and friends will be visiting."

In selecting the items, the team picked their favourites hence you get a mixture of confectioneries, bak kwa and nourishing ingredients. Ching also explained that another factor was to make it a one-of-a-kind gift, standing above what is offered in the market.

Huff and Puff chose to also work with various partners that have a rich brand story and heritage, making each item more meaningful.

You can recycle the carrier from Beng Chai Hong for takeaway coffee or your goodies for an outdoor picnic.

As their six partners were spread over different cities, it was a struggle to juggle logistics. Ching added, "We are fortunate that our partners were very keen to collaborate with us from the get-go and very much aligned in terms of brand direction that they left us a lot of room to express our creativity freely."

An important element also is the reusability of the packaging. Customers for their Mid Autumn festival had endorsed that green element to the packaging which they also incorporated in this season's collection.

Personalised wooden tags and message cards accompanying the gifts are also offered as many asked for this previously.

If you love little bites, select Beng Chai Hong 餅仔巷 or "little confectioneries alley" for RM158. It brings together treats from all over Malaysia — packed in a hand-drawn illustrated carrier to resemble a shop with an old fashioned storefront.

Hit up the Fortune Wheel to get your 'bak kwa' fix with The Spin for Luck Luck gift set.

You can share crispy almond slices from Penang's Ban Heang or nibble on lucky tangerine shaped cookies from PJ's Kwong Wah Ais Kacang. Ring in prosperity with pineapple tarts from Melaka's Wise Chef or relish Ipoh's Ching Hang Guan's signature soft candy, a Teochew sweet that has ingredients such as walnuts, melon seeds and peanuts.

What makes this gift simply adorable are the mini biscuit tins fashioned after those old sundry shop ones with clear windows that allow you to peek at what's inside. They come in various colours and feature designs such as mosaic tiles and window frames.

After eating all those goodies, you can repurpose the tins to store dried chillies, shrimps, ikan bilis or anything to decorate your kitchen. Even the carriers can be repurposed to become takeaway coffee holders or to cart your things for an outdoor picnic.

The box can be repurposed to store items including a mahjong set for a stealth session in the office when the boss is away.

The Spin For Luck Luck 牛转钱坤 for RM178 is the ultimate gift for bak kwa lovers as it comes with 50 pieces of bak kwa from Bak-Off by Oloiya. With 10 different flavours like curry, nasi lemak, salted egg and even bak kut teh, your head will spin as you try to choose which to eat first. How about spinning the fortune wheel instead and let Lady Luck pick your bak kwa.

You can repurpose the wooden "briefcase" to store items such as toys or knick knacks. Even a mahjong set can be hidden inside it, perfect for a sneaky office session when the boss is away.

Staying healthy during this pandemic is important so nourish your closest and dearest with the Treasure Cabinet 全家补 for RM368. This gift set is envisioned as a traditional mini herbal shop filled with individually-packed herbal soups from Chai Huat Hin for the whole family.

Keep your loved ones nourished with the Treasure Cabinet, your own mini herbal shop with products from Chai Huat Hin.

The ingredients are carefully selected and packaged in ceramic and glass jars. These jars can also be used to double boiled soups. There's a collagen booster soup or hydrating and skin booster soup for the ladies to keep them youthful. You also have a liver detox soup and energy booster for the men to keep them invigorated.

The design for the antique-style wooden cabinet draws inspiration from old kitchen cabinets used to store crockery in your grandmother's kitchen. You can reuse it as a decorative shelf to store treasured items at home.

This particular gift set design holds special memories for Ching and the Huff and Puff team. "They used to look dated back then and everyone wanted something modern the first chance they got but now, we treasure those memories spent with our grandparents when we were little and we have so much love for vintage designs," she explained.

The cabinet is designed to resemble the crockery cupboard in your grandmother's kitchen and can be repurposed to store your precious items.

Orders for the gift sets can be placed on their website for individual items. If you can't decide which set to get, just buy all in a bundle deal for RM668.

The gift sets can also be personalised with the recipient's name tag tied with an Oriental knot for an extra RM10. Both Beng Chai Hong and the Treasure Cabinet contain pork-free items.

The gift sets are available while stocks last so place your order as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. With MCO, the gift sets are no longer available for self collection but they will arrange for delivery to your recipient.

UNBOX by Huff and Puff, A-03-12, Block Anson, Plaza Arkadia, 3, Jalan Intisari Perdana, Desa ParkCity, KL. Website: https://www.unboxbyhuffandpuff.com.my Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Unbox-by-Huff-and-Puff-100307981776402/ Instagram:@unbox.by.huffandpuff