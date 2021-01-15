How to avoid being depressed this Blue Monday

Dogs and cats are the perfect companions to help you avoid getting depressed on Blue Monday. ― Getty Images via AFP

WASHINGTON, jan 15 ― Considered the most depressing day of the year, the third Monday in January has been given the moniker Blue Monday. But don't let the gloom get the better of you. It's best to be prepared and make this day happen like any other day, if not better. A good night's sleep, a breath of fresh air in the great outdoors, a colorful wardrobe: do everything you can to make Blue Monday one of your brightest days of the year.

Make sleep a priority, because it makes you happy

Regular sleep is what you need to feel less stressed and happier. That's what the science says! Sleeping well is as beneficial to your physical health as it is to your mental health. Numerous studies conducted around the world, especially in the United States, have shown that a good night's sleep ― lasting between 7 and 9 hours ― improves your daily well-being. However, health authorities have been warning for many years that we are sleeping less and less, and even more worryingly, sleeping more poorly, which could lead to problems in learning, concentration and mood and even depressive symptoms. So it's not just a matter of having a good night's sleep the night before Blue Monday, but of doing everything possible to enjoy a good night's sleep on a regular basis throughout the year to improve your general well-being.

Dogs and cats are a source of happiness

Perhaps we should look to our four-legged friends to help us fight stress and dark thoughts. Studies, surveys, and testimonials all agree that pets, especially dogs and cats, are a source of happiness and a way to reduce stress. Researchers at Washington State University showed in 2019 that short interactions with dogs or cats can reduce certain tensions by significantly reducing the level of cortisol, the stress hormone. According to the scientists, only 10 minutes of petting, playing, or other interactions with them reduced this stress. If you share your life with a furball, Blue Monday will undoubtedly go as well as any other day of the year.

Look at life through blue-tinted glasses

We often hear that you need to add color to your life to feel better. But contrary to popular belief, it's not flashy colours that will make you happier. Blue is apparently the color of happiness! Surprising when we consider that the most depressing day of the year has been named “Blue Monday.” A study conducted by researchers at the University of Sussex, and reported on in the Daily Mail in 2009, suggested that blue can stimulate happiness, reduce stress, and improve self-confidence. The color cheers up both men and women, even if the former are equally happy with green, while the latter also find their happiness with purple and orange. So you know what you have to do next Monday to avoid depression: get some blue into your life!

Nature, an indispensable refuge

It can never be said enough, nature is full of mental health benefits. Scientists are unanimous on the subject, and a succession of studies have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic to show how essential it is to spend time in green spaces to reduce stress, anxiety and depression. Published in the journal Public Health in Practice, the latest study was conducted by researchers at the University of Tsukuba in Japan. It reveals that taking a breath of fresh air in the forest or in green spaces, at least once a week, could reduce work-related stress and help you better manage the pressures of daily life. If your boss is unlikely to send you to the countryside for Blue Monday, you're strongly encouraged to take a walk in the wilderness the night before to recharge your batteries and spend one of the most detested days of the year in peace. ― AFP-Relaxnews