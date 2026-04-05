KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The body of 14-year-old Muhammad Amirul Ashraf Abdullah, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jengka 24, was found by search and rescue (SAR) teams in Jerantut at about 9.50am today.

He was discovered floating about 3km from the site in Kampung Durian Hijau where the incident was reported last Friday.

According to Berita Harian, Jerantut fire station chief Raja Arif Raja Shamsudin said the body was recovered and brought ashore by rescuers.

“It was then handed over to the police before being sent to the hospital’s forensic unit for a post-mortem,” he said.

The body of a second victim, Muhammad Danial Haikal Shamsudin, had been found earlier at about 4.20pm yesterday, roughly 2km from the same location.

The two boys were believed to have gone to the Pahang River with five friends, aged between 13 and 15, to bathe.

“They were swimming with several friends before both suddenly disappeared from the surface of the water.

“Following a report, a SAR operation was launched with assistance from multiple agencies, including the fire and rescue department, police and local residents,” he said.