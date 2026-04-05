KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — St John Ambulans Malaysia (SJAM) Sabah completed a medical transfer covering more than 600km from here to Bintulu, Sarawak, on April 1.

State Superintendent Jansen Sai told Daily Express that the operation underscored the organisation’s capability in executing long-distance emergency medical services.

He said the mission was led by State Commander Ng Ming Syoung, with support from First Aider Joe and State Staff Nursing Officer Janet.

The team safely escorted a patient across state borders in an operation that demanded high levels of coordination, endurance and clinical precision.

Jansen said a fully equipped Type B ambulance was deployed to facilitate a seamless transfer.

He added that the medical team ensured continuous monitoring of the patient’s vital signs and delivered professional nursing care throughout the journey.

According to him, every phase of the operation, including pre-departure clinical coordination, en-route monitoring, and communication with the patient’s family, was conducted in strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“A long-distance cross-border transfer is a true test of technical proficiency and operational resilience in a complex environment,” he said.

“The successful completion of this mission not only enhances our practical experience in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) but also reinforces our role as a vital component of the public healthcare support system,” he added.

He said SJAM Sabah remains guided by its motto, “Service for Mankind”, and continues to provide medical support. Enquiries on ambulance services can be directed to its hotline at +60 10-379 4911. — Daily Express