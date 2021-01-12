Auto insurance e-commerce Bjak to raise RM1m for flood victims in Malaysia

A resident of Kampung Gudang Rasau in Pahang looks on as flood waters surround his house. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― Online auto insurance marketplace Bjak.my today launched its Bjak Kasih fund to support severely affected flood victims in Malaysia.

It aims to donate RM1 million to flood victims in various affected states.

The MSC-status company said in a statement that the fund was initiated to ease the financial burden of the flood victims in light of the devastating situation in several states in the country.

The company’s corporate relations officer Amierul Nasir said Bjak.my is not only committed to carrying out social responsibility initiatives but also envisions to be an advocate to financially support vulnerable groups.

“The massive floods hit several states badly, with water rising above the building roofs at the worst impacted areas.

“While the nation is fighting Covid-19 pandemic, many people also feel sympathy for the flood victims.”

Therefore, Amierul added that they decided to set up the fund to invite Malaysians and join hands to help the flood victims.

Steps to help flood victims through Bjak Kasih fund. ― Picture courtesy of Bjak.my

Malaysia car and motorcycle owners can contribute to the fund by entering the contribution amount when they renew their insurance and road tax at Bjak.my.

“Bjak.my will match every ringgit donated by the customers.

“Our strategy differs in that we hope to help the victims by both donating and encouraging our customers to do so,” said Amierul.

Donors can contribute to the fund from January 15 until January 31 at 11.59pm.

The money raised will be channelled to the flood victims by mid-February.