Tunku Azizah whips up comforting meals for Pahang flood victims

Tunku Azizah whipped up several mouthwatering dishes to feed flood victims in Pahang. — Pictures via Instagram/airtangan_tunkuazizah

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has rolled up her sleeves to make food for Pahang residents hit by the floods.

The queen travelled to Pahang with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah recently to offer support and aid to those affected by the disaster.

She shared a post on her Instagram which showed her cooking food at the temporary evacuation centre in the Seri Damai Multipurpose Hall in Kuantan.

Some of the dishes she prepared included fried bean sprouts, kobis masak lemak, and fried sardines.

“Cooking for the rakyat,” Tunku Azizah wrote in one of her captions.

A video of her hard at work was also shared on the official Istana Negara Instagram.

Social media users were thoroughly impressed by Tunku Azizah’s gesture and praised her for using her culinary talents to help the people.

“You’re such a natural, you really are the best Tuanku!” wrote Instagram user @nurulhjnordin79.

“A queen who shows concern and is people-oriented. We love you, Tuanku,” said @aisyahnazirahh.

According to Istana Negara’s caption, 128 people from 49 families have been sheltering at the temporary evacuation centre ever since their homes became submerged in the floods.

This isn’t the first time Tunku Azizah has whipped up comforting meals for Malaysians in times of crisis.

She previously cooked for medical frontliners who were burning the midnight oil to fight Covid-19 in March last year.