Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew a ray of sunshine to flood victims

Ustaz Ebit Lew does his part to help the victims. ― Picture via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 ― Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has stepped up to reach out to victims of the floods that ravaged parts of Malaysia.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew @ Lew Yun Pau shared his activities in Kuala Lipis, Pahang over the past two days backed by a convoy of 10 four-wheel drive vehicles and a boat.

“When we arrived, many roads were cut off.

“Lorries or motorcycles waited for 24 hours as they could not continue with their journey.

“Thankfully Allah eased our journey,” Lew said, prepared with a stock of 1,000 pieces of t-shirts and telekung during his visit, apart from handing out food and money..

“The saddest thing is seeing schools, police stations, surau, temples, cars, motorcycles, TNB and homes submerged in water,” he said, adding that some areas had even never experienced flooding before such a serious situation.

Lew said he visited three flood relief centres to cheer victims on and also pray with them.

During his visits, Lew said the victims were clamouring to have their photos taken with him.

“All of them said they felt at peace just by looking at me.

“Syukur all this is from Allah.

Known for his charitable deeds, Lew’s efforts include Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community.

He also launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who could not afford to hire such services.

National news agency Bernama reported that MetMalaysia expects the weather conditions to improve in Johor and Pahang within this one week, while Kelantan and Terengganu were predicted to still experience rain in the morning and evening.