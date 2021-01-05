Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Dept called in to help remove rings stuck on man’s penis

Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Department were called in to assist with removing rings stuck on the man’s penis. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Bomba Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR, Jan 5 — If you like it, you don’t always have to put a ring on it. Let alone two.

If you do, you may end up having to call the Fire and Rescue Department like a man in Alor Setar had to, to remove a couple of rings that were stuck on his penis after he failed to remove the rings on his own.

Station chief deputy fire superintendent Ahmad Naufal Abdullah told Berita Harian that they received the distress call at 4.07am from Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB).

A team led by senior fire officer II, Ahmad Rusdi Lazimwas dispatched to assist with the matter at HSB.

Nahhhaiiiiii - Khidmat khas memotong cincin di kemaluan. Kes pertama Tahun 2021. Bantuan kepada pihak hospital...siap... Posted by Bomba Alor Setar on Thursday, December 31, 2020

Naufal said that the team arrived at HSB for the ring cutting operation just five minutes after the call.

“The operation was done carefully using a ring cutter to avoid other serious injuries to the victim’s private part.

“The victim is 38 years old and is already married.”

The operation ended at 5.51 in the morning and involved four firemen from Alor Setar’s Fire and Rescue Department and an EMRS vehicle.

The operation also turned out to be Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Department’s first emergency case for 2021.