Get inspired with quotes by prominent figures along with photos of cheeky rescued cats by Malaysian NGO

Get inspired with the 258 Cat Inspiration Desktop Book, a joint project between Pet Adoption Network Malaysia and Arc Rhinowrites Productions. ― Picture by Pet Adoption Network Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― The year 2020 will be remembered as a challenging year for all but local animal NGO Pet Adoption Network Malaysia wants to show something good did come from 2020, in hopes of a better year ahead.

That’s how founder Sherrina Krishnan-Leyow describes its 258 Cat Inspiration Desktop Book ― filled with cheeky cat photos and motivational quotes.

Sherrina has been taking nice photos of their rescued cats before they are rehomed and she had been planning to do something special with it for the past four years.

It was when the Covid-19 pandemic hit that she came to the decision to publish the cat inspiration book.

“Most of the cats inside the book have already been adopted.

“30 per cent of the book is pictures of cats who we have rehomed along with their new owner's names.

“So what happens in the book is when you open the book, you’ll see the name of the cat, you’ll see the owner's name and at the bottom of the page you will see the inspirational quote.”

The book will feature quotes by prominent figures like Michelle Obama and the creator of Winnie The Pooh, AA Milne.

There are also quotes from Malaysian figures such as human right advocates, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, the late novelist, KS Maniam, and the late film director, Yasmin Ahmad.

“It’s really a teaching kind of book but most importantly it's supposed to inspire everybody.

“You can put it at your desk, everyday when you’re at home or in the office, you can just look at one picture of the cats and you’re going to be so happy.”

Pet Adoption Network Malaysia founders Sherrina Krishnan-Leyow (centre) Catherine Leyow (right) and Sujatani Poosparajah (left) ― Picture by Pet Adoption Network Malaysia

Sherrina shared that the process of taking photos of the cats has been fun as they were cheeky and playful.

All of the cats featured inside the book are rescued cats that were saved by Pet Adoption Network Malaysia.

“Cats really allow you to do anything with them, we have one picture in the book where there’s a cat wearing a Pomelo hat, it’s one of the cutest pictures in there.

“Meanwhile, some cats have like this ‘I own you, you don't own me’ attitude and they would only allow you to take certain photos of them.”

She spends a lot of her time educating the public on taking care of stray animals, and wants the public to start looking after strays in their own community as well, rather than just adopting from her.

Sherrina said earnings from the desktop book sales will go to their 101 Stray Neuter Campaign for cats and dogs for poor communities to help sterilise stray cats and dogs.

The Pet Adoption Network Malaysia started in 2006 after Sherrina organised Malaysia's First 365 Days Dog and Cat Calendars.

Later, she had made the decision to use it as a platform to garner awareness on adopting rescued animals and educating the public about stray animals and their needs.

The 258 Cat Inspiration Desktop Book project is the result of a joint effort between The Pet Adoption Network Malaysia and Arc Rhinowrites Productions.

The desktop book is currently on sale for RM39.90 and will be added to popular shopping apps such as Lazada and Shopee by January next year.

For those interested to purchase a copy, you can also get them here.