‘This is a lot Ustaz’: Disabled taxi driver moved by Ebit Lew’s surprise aid after car broke down

The disabled taxi driver was moved after receiving the surprise aid from Ebit Lew. — Picture via Facebook/Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A disabled taxi driver expressed his gratitude after receiving surprise assistance from motivational speaker and preacher, Ustaz Ebit Lew.

Lew who was roaming around Kuala Lumpur city centre had come across the man whose taxi had broken down at the side of the road, and decided to help out the man.

According to Lew’s Facebook and Instagram post,the man has been a taxi driver for 14 years now and had lost his left arm in a road accident.

Working for eight hours on a daily basis, the father of two told Lew that his daily earnings ranges from RM15 to RM20 per day for this whole year.

Sayu tadi pusing kl terjumpa pakcik bawa taxi sebelah tangan. Keretanya rosak. Banyak rosak. Kerja 8jam sehari dapat... Posted by Ebit Lew on Thursday, December 17, 2020

“I was roaming around KL and came across this uncle who’s a taxi driver with only one arm.

“His car had broken down.”

“I’ve already brought the uncle to a workshop and I’ll pay for the damages, I’ve also given him some pocket money,” Lew wrote in his post adding that the man was moved and surprised by his aid and told him the amount he’d received was a lot.

Lew praised the man for his dedication to his work and wishes him and his two children well.

The post has garnered over 100,000 likes and have been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook.

Facebook users were quick to congratulate and thanked Ebit Lew for his generosity.

Ebit Lew is known for his many charitable acts such as supplying Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to Sabah’s frontliners and supplying water tankers to Batu Caves’s residents during the Selangor water crisis.