When is the best time to invest and boost your retirement savings?

PETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — You have stepped into a comfortable phase of life.

You’re financially secure, you’ve bought your first property, talking about marriage with your partner or perhaps, you have a young and growing family to call your own.

Your life is in order and everything is exactly where you want it to be.

There’s one thing, however, that you may have overlooked – life after retirement.

Are your post-retirement years taken care of?

The image of sipping coconut water at the beach without any worries seems like a common impression when we talk about retirement life.

However, it is important to realise that a dream retirement doesn’t happen overnight or magically.

It is a journey that begins with plenty of planning and being aware of the fact that money, at one point in your life, will be a finite resource and there’s no longer the notion of ‘next month’s paycheck’ to tide you over.

How’s this for a reality check: your retirement savings may not be sufficient to sustain you through your golden years.

EPF revealed last month that more than half of its contributors aged 54 have savings of less than RM50,000 for retirement.

Assuming you use RM2,000 a month for expenses, that means your EPF savings can only last you for less than three years.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

If you have never seriously thought about planning for post-retirement life, there’s no time like the present to start drafting a financial goal and plan.

1. Health is wealth

Staying in good health by adopting a healthy lifestyle, going for regular medical check-ups and having good medical insurance coverage is just one step to future-proofing your retirement money.

2. Stay debt-free

Be disciplined to pay up any outstanding debts including credit cards, personal loans and your mortgage on a consistent basis.

Don’t let your debts snowball.

3. Invest consistently to grow your savings

The next time you’re about to buy an overpriced coffee or cart out from your online shopping, perhaps you could consider growing that hard-earned money instead.

Using the dollar-cost average concept, by being disciplined in investing a consistent amount, say RM100 to RM200 every month, you’ll be amazed by how much your initial investment can grow over a period of 10 to 20 years.

Your opportunity to invest in award-winning, EPF approved unit trust funds

With a minimum investment amount of RM1,000, you can begin investing in Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd’s (Hong Leong AM) 11 EPF approved funds via the EPF i-Invest platform.

The table of Hong Leong’s 11 EPF approved funds below also indicates Hong Leong AM’s 5 award-winning funds:

Log in to your EPF i-Akaun Click “Investment” > “Transactions” > “Buy” Select Hong Leong Asset Management Select the fund(s) of your choice, and key-in your desired investment amount Confirm your transaction

With over 25 years of experience, Hong Leong AM is *(1) ranked No. 6 among unit trust management companies in Malaysia, and the recipient of 212 prestigious Lipper Fund Awards.

So go ahead and consider investing with Hong Leong AM, a unit trust management company that adopts a disciplined and systematic investment process to make sure investors’ investments are well-managed.

To add to that, from now until April 30, 2021, there is no sales charge when you invest via EPF i-Invest.

Ready to invest?

Visit https://hlam.com.my/EPF/i-Invest to get started!

Notes:

