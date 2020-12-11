Why Lego is building an original Christmas tree on Instagram

Each day until December 24, Lego will poll French Instagram users on how to build its virtual 3D Christmas tree. — Picture courtesy of Lego

PARIS, Dec 11 — Santa’s gifts also come via Instagram, it seems. In France, the Lego brand has launched a holiday campaign on the social network in aid of children in need of play.

Users of the platform are asked to join forces to collectively build and decorate the most original of trees using Lego bricks. In turn, the cult brand will donate Lego sets to kids in need via its charity partners.

French Lego fans can help make holiday 2020 a bit more fun for kids in need from the comfort of their Instagram account.

In fact, social media seems to be the place to be for brands looking to do good deeds this festive season.

In France, Lego launched its “#BuildToGive” campaign on the platform, in partnership with We Are Social, at the beginning of December, inviting users to collectively build and decorate a virtual Lego Christmas tree for a good cause.

The initiative relies on polls in Instagram stories to let fans of the brand choose how to build and decorate this unique kind of Christmas tree, selecting the items to add.

Each vote will count towards donating Lego kits to kids in need via the toy maker’s partner charities, We Are Social explains on its website. The finished virtual tree will be ready to behold December 24 on Instagram.

This initiative forms part of a wider international campaign via the #BuildToGive hashtag.

Internationally, Lego is challenging fans the world over to build fun and unique tree decorations using Lego bricks.

When they share a picture of their creation on social networks using the campaign hashtag, Lego will donate a kit to a kid in need on behalf of the creator.

According to its official website, the toy maker is set to donate some one million Lego sets to charities. — AFP-Relaxnews