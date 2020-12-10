Solve this puzzle and win up to US$100,000

Orders are now open for 'The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle by David Dobrik.' — Picture courtesy of Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 10 — This jigsaw puzzle could be worth its weight in gold — or almost. In the US, YouTuber David Dobrik is launching his own puzzle that makes everyone a winner. From 25 cents to US$100,000 (RM406,907), after completing the puzzle, players scan a QR code to find out what they've won. The puzzle costs US$30 to buy.

Are you up for a challenge? As the holiday season approaches, here's a gift that could turn out to be more useful than it seems. The well-known YouTuber David Dobrik is releasing his own puzzle called “The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle.”

When players finish putting together the 500 pieces in this very special jigsaw, it will reveal a QR code which could hold the key to a cash prize of up to US$100,000.

After scanning the QR code, players will be redirected to a website where they enter a unique verification code featured on the puzzle box. Players can then find out how much they've won and choose a payment method (PayPal or Venmo).

Players have one chance in 100,151 available codes of winning the top US$100,000 prize. There are also 50 prizes each of US$1,000, US$500, $250 and US$100. However, 95,500 codes come with a prize of 25 cents. In total, the puzzle prize pot adds up to $251,125 thanks to the various QR codes.

Orders are due to start shipping the week of December 21 in the US only, although this is subject to change depending on the covid-19 situation, the puzzle website explains.

This treasure hunt ends at midnight (ET), March 31, 2021, or until stocks of the puzzle run out. The site also states that the puzzle has a difficulty rating of five on a scale of one to 10 (with 10 being the hardest).

Jigsaw puzzles have been enjoying something of a moment with this year's lockdowns and stay-at-home mandates, and the US is no exception. And for one lucky player, it'll be a great end to what, for many, has been a particularly challenging year.

“I've always found that giving money is the perfect gift, it's simple and everyone loves to get it. Super excited for this [puzzle] to come out in time for the holidays and for everyone to be a winner!” David Dobrik told Mashable. — AFP-Relaxnews