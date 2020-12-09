‘Ma, don’t cry!’: Daughter says emotional goodbye to Covid-19 positive mum in Selangor as ambulance arrives

The pair parted ways at the family home in Kuala Selangor. — Screengrabs from TikTok/fazyana_fc_ttglbc

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — An emotional clip of a Covid-19 positive mum saying goodbye to her daughter in Selangor is tugging at the heartstrings of Malaysian social media users.

Madiana Misrol, 33, filmed the moment where she and her mum Jainap Abdullah parted ways at the family home in Kampung Sungai Yu, Kuala Selangor before she was whisked away to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Jainap, 55, tested positive for Covid-19 on December 3 and was picked up by an ambulance the next day to be taken for treatment and quarantine.

“Ma, don’t cry. Bye-bye, Ma. Don’t be like that!” said Madiana in the video after noticing her mum tearing up on the front porch.

Madiana initially posted the video on her TikTok page where it quickly caught the attention of social media users and went viral.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported on December 7 that Madiana and other family members are currently under home quarantine as they await their own Covid-19 test results.

Madiana said she was surprised that her mum had caught the virus as Jainap spends most of her time at home except for when she has to go to a dialysis centre for treatment.

“She went to the centre on December 1 and the following day she was screened (for the virus).

“Last Thursday (December 3), mum went to the dialysis centre as usual and later in the afternoon she received a call from the Health Ministry informing her that the test came back positive,” Madiana was quoted as saying.

Madiana added that her mum has been warded before for diabetes and kidney issues and that she is looked after by Madiana’s younger sister.

She said she was initially anxious at the thought of Jainap being isolated in the hospital but was reassured after hearing that she was looked after well by the medical frontliners there.

“We are worried since she has underlying illnesses and her sight is also poor.

“I feel better when mum called and assured me that she is being well taken care of by the doctors and nurses at the ward,” said Madiana.