Taiping Zoo and Night Safari takes in green peacock pair for breeding (VIDEO)

The Taiping Zoo and Night Safari has taken in a pair of green peacocks for breeding. — Picture via Facebook/ Zoo Taiping & Night Safari

TAIPING, Dec 3 — Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (ZTNS) has taken in a pair of green peacocks as part of its conservation effort.

On its official Facebook page, the zoo said the peacocks are its latest attraction and is open for public viewing.

The species is now placed at the Lowland Forests exhibition area and marvel at the peacocks which while are big in size, can fly and have a toothless beak.

It noted In Malaysia, the green peacock is fully protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, adding that the International Union for Conservation of Nature considers the species as endangered.

ZTNS is in the process of breeding them before returning them to their original habitat and hopes its conservation effort will bear fruit.

In May, the zoo announced it had successfully bred the endangered milky stork.