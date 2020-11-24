Charli D'Amelio becomes first influencer with over 100 million followers on TikTok

Charli D'Amelio (left) has helped her sister Dixie (right) reach over 93 million views on YouTube with her video 'Be Happy.' — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 24 — Charli D'Amelio surpassed the 100-million-follower mark on TikTok on Sunday. The 16-year-old American is the first celebrity to hit such a milestone, overtaking established stars like Will Smith, Selena Gomez and even Kylie Jenner.

Charli D'Amelio is entering TikTok history with over 100.7 million followers to date. Last September, the influencer had already entered the Guinness Book of records becoming the “first person to reach 50 million followers on TikTok.”

She reached that milestone on April 21, 2020. And within just eight months, the young American doubled her number of fans. Her success is partly due to several Covid-19 lockdowns that encouraged web users to spend more time on mobile applications.

The teen has even widened the gap between her and fellow influencers. SocialTracker shows that Addison Rae is the second most popular influencer on TikTok with 69.7 million followers. Zack King is third with 52.8 million fans.

In addition to attracting millions of followers, Charli D'Amelio also reached the 8-billion milestone of “Likes” thanks to her TikTok dancing clips. Note that she had joined the Chinese-owned social media network formerly known as Musical.ly in March 2019.

By surpassing the 100-million-mark in just 18 months, Charli D'Amelio also beats the former record of India's T-Series film and music channel, which took 14 years to become the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers.

The teen also surpasses big TikTok stars such as Will Smith, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, who respectively count 43.2 million, 25.7 million and 20.5 million followers.

Charli's success has also contributed to that of the rest of her family, particularly that of her sister Dixie, whose first single Be Happy became a hit on YouTube and gets a lot of play on TikTok. — AFP-Relaxnews