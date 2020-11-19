Hijab for cats sold on Shopee Indonesia has social media users amused

Modest fashion for cats is an actual trend, in Jakarta at least. — Screengrab from Shopee Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Modest fashion may be in demand but it appears that the trend has extended to our four-legged feline friends too.

A Shopee seller in Jakarta, Indonesia has been making headlines for selling shariah-compliant cat outfits much to the amusement of social media users.

One of its offerings is named “Ukhti character costume for cats” and even shows a feline model donning the pink and green outfit that comes with a tudung, long sleeves and a skirt.

Ukhti means sister in Arabic but the word is commonly used to describe modestly-dressed Muslim women, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

The seller’s intriguing item for sale was first highlighted by Twitter user @txtdarionlshop which documents weird and hilarious shopping items.

@txtdarionlshop’s post received 3,200 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Will you get angry if I made you wear this costume, Surili?” one Twitter user asked her cat.

“My cat should wear this so she could repent for her sins and not get pregnant out of wedlock all the time,” another said.

The outfit which costs IDR85,000 (RM25) has been receiving rave reviews among customers on Shopee Indonesia who praised the quality of the feline costumes and their originality.

One user said in their feedback that the costume was rather tricky to put on and that instructions would come in handy for cat owners.

This shariah-compliant cat outfit costs RM25. — Screengrab from Shopee Indonesia

Others were pleased with the quality of the material while some were tickled by their cat’s latest look.

“It’s so funny, I really couldn’t stop laughing,” one seller said in the reviews section.

Besides cat hijabs, the seller also has floral outfits, superhero characters, elementary school student and a Pak Haji option.