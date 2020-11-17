A daughter’s love: Perak musician to sell off RM20,000 German violin to care for ill father, family

Endang says selling off the violin will help a lot with her father’s aftercare and putting food on the table for her three children. — Picture courtesy of Endang Hyder

PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — It’s been a hard year for many people all over the world.

Musicians, in particular, have had a pretty tough time because the Covid-19 pandemic has left them with no crowds to entertain.

This situation has left many musicians scrambling to make ends meet, with some even selling off their prized musical instruments just to put food on the table.

Perak-based violinist Endang Hyder is one such musician as she recently put up one of her beloved violins for sale on social media.

Salam, I've asked alot from https://t.co/7rnKSwoozr & currently ayah lost his other leg & thus I need to come up with a good wheelchair since tangan ayah pun dah tak berfungsi dengan baik. I will let go my violin below the asking price, I just ask please help me to get a buyer. pic.twitter.com/VL5lokVzkS — Endang Hyder (@EndangHyder) November 16, 2020

Endang said in her Twitter post that she wanted to sell her high-end Otto Jos Klier (OJ Klier) violin to help ease the financial burden on her family and to buy her father a new wheelchair.

“I still have enough in my savings for now but because of our situation and the Covid-19 pandemic, it will run out eventually,” said Endang in an interview with Malay Mail.

“I’m not the type to ask for handouts or beg for donations. So, I was left with the option to sell a few of my things. I’ve already sold my electric violin and now I’m left with the more expensive one.”

Endang’s father Zainuddin Ottok, a former English teacher and lecturer, is a diabetic and recently became a double amputee after his left leg was amputated above the knee earlier this month, having previously had his other leg amputated in 2010.

Endang says her father has always supported her career in music. — Picture courtesy of Endang Hyder

Endang, whose real name is Ell Zain Hyder, said that she managed to purchase an electric wheelchair for her father yesterday, but selling off her violin would go a long way to stabilising her family’s situation at the moment.

“My dad doesn’t have legs anymore and his left hand is getting weaker too. Luckily I had enough savings to buy him a new electric wheelchair yesterday.

“But after that purchase and the other stuff we need like personal care products and his medication, I’m running a bit low on funds,” said Endang.

“I have quite a number of people to feed. I have three kids and I also take care of my mom.”

Endang also said that she has the maker’s and previous owner’s certificates with her and has even insured the violin and its bows for a value of more than RM20,000, but is willing to sell it for less given the circumstances.

“I worked really hard to get her (the violin) in 2001. I bought her for about RM10,000 at the time and worked multiple jobs to pay off the instalments,” said Endang.

The 34-year-old added that she did not feel sad to let her prized violin go, as her father’s health and comfort were more important to her.

“During my early years, my father didn’t earn very much as a teacher and violins are quite expensive but he saved up his money just to get me one after seeing my interest in music.

“He’s done so much for me and always helped make sure I get a music education. So now is the time for me to repay everything he has done for me,” said Endang.

“It’s not a burden at all either. I have so much fun taking care of him and spending time with him. There’s no reason to be sad about that.”

Endang and her dad, then and now. — Pictures courtesy of Endang Hyder

Endang has played the violin since she was just 10 years old and studied classical music studies at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

She performed professionally for many years and has even been invited to perform internationally from a young age, but decided to stop performing to care for her father when he fell ill in 2013.

A few years ago, Endang went viral on social media for her violin covers of hit songs and managed to make a living via her YouTube channel which now has close to 100,000 subscribers.

She even went on to tutor famous personalities like Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali after going viral.

Since then, Endang has struggled to consistently work on her YouTube page, especially this year with the impact of the pandemic.

“People must be thinking it’s easier to create content with everyone being stuck at home.

“But between having all three kids at home and my dad not being well, I’m only left with about an hour or two in the middle of the night to try and record my content.”

Currently, she offers music lessons for instruments such as the violin, guitar, piano and ukulele.

However, being a musical instructor now is not very easy either as Endang said that she only has four students under her tutelage at the moment, as many have had to cancel their lessons to save money during the pandemic.