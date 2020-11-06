Religious institutions in Seremban help flash flood victims by cleaning their homes, provide essentials

Volunteers from the Seremban Sikh temple distributing mattresses and items to villagers in Kampung Singh and neighbouring villagers. — Pictures by Darshan Singh

PETALING JAYA, Nov 6 — Religious institutions in Seremban have opened their doors to help flash flood victims by providing basic essentials after many lost their food items and household items to the flash floods.

St Mark’s Church and the Seremban Sikh Gurdwara have also been cooking food and providing household items such as mattresses and cooking stoves to residents hit by the flash floods.

According to St Mark’s Church care and concern ministry chairperson Samuel Chandran, he said that he woke up two nights ago, receiving calls from his friend to help him transport food and help flood victims relocate to a safer place.

“I was shocked to hear about the heavy downpour that resulted in massive flash floods and residents’ homes being flooded with water.

“The next day, my friends and I together with donations from the church accumulated a sum of money to purchase mattresses and 150 breakfast packets for the victims.”

Samuel said that many of the victims were unable to cook because their cooking stoves were spoilt due to the floods and they were also in need of new mattresses.

“Together with the help from church members and from other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and a few members of parliament, we were able to collectively contribute a sum of money to purchase new mattresses and cooking stoves.

“We have also coordinated our efforts with other NGOs such as the Kechara Soup Kitchen and Muhibbah Soup Kitchen to make sure that food would be distributed evenly among residents in need.”

Samuel said that it was important for the church to work with the other NGOs so that they know which areas have already been given food and which areas need more food provisions.

Samuel’s care and concern ministry is reaching out to anyone who needs food items. — Picture by Samuel Chandran

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, which is a focal point for the Seremban Sikh community, has also lent a helping hand to communities affected by the floods by providing meals, food items and giving financial assistance.

Its president Gurubachan Singh told Malay Mail many of its youths went to help clean residents’ homes located in Kampung Singh, a residential area that is home to many Sikh communities.

“We also made plans that day to distribute work so that the Sikh and other communities would get their food supplies.

“One team of volunteers have been working from the kitchen preparing 150 packets of food for breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner for the flash flood victims while another team have been distributing food items to the flash flood victims.

“Free meals known as the Guru Ka Langgar were distributed to residents, cooked by 10 of our volunteers who are based in the temple, while there are 20 youths who are involved in the distribution of food items,” he said.

He said that the team has been collaborating with the Seremban Buddhist Association and other residents to distribute food items to the victims.

Asked as to why it is important for the Sikh temple to do its part in helping the community, Gurubachan said that the temple believes in doing goodwill to all and helping those who need assistance, especially amid trying times.