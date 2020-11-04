Internet goes crazy over CNN anchor John King’s touchscreen map for US presidential election

CNN chief national correspondent John King became a Twitter sensation for his dizzying presentation of the US presidential election. — Screen Capture via Twitter/CNN

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — If you’re tuning into CNN to keep up to date with the US presidential election, you’ve probably noticed news anchor John King’s adept use of a touchscreen map during his segment.

King has been setting social media abuzz thanks to his dizzying presentation of the ongoing election as Americans and the rest of the world wait with bated breath to find out who the next US president will be.

In what has been dubbed a “nail-biter election”, Twitter is claiming the news network anchor is adding further stress to an already tense night as he goes back and forth on the so-called “Magic Wall” to discuss voting trends in detail and comparing the 2016 results.

While King has called using his trusty interactive device for his commentary “fun”, the internet had a field day dissecting the CNN chief national correspondent’s idea of fun.

Whenever I hear John King say “This is fun”, I imagine this. pic.twitter.com/GbC9ohrAKY — Bobby Carney (@iamcarneyb) November 4, 2020

john king: this is fun

everyone else: pic.twitter.com/ehWKV66lN2 — LC (@lo__christensen) November 4, 2020

“It’s a lot of fun,” John King keeps saying.



America: pic.twitter.com/tZHVG6hVjA — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) November 4, 2020

Drinking game: Take a shot every time John King says “this is why elections are fun” — Brian Abell (@brian_abell81) November 4, 2020

It’s clearly making a lot of people very, very anxious.

I REALLY NEED JOHN KING TO STOP CALLING THIS EXCITING AND FUN — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) November 4, 2020

Someone tell John King this isn’t “fun”. This is hell. — 🆗 Lucky “essential Santa” Cat (@tomjmac) November 4, 2020

john king: this is fun



us at home: pic.twitter.com/Ppu1eGvwfq — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) November 4, 2020

Talking about the tight race in Florida, @cnn county czar John King just said that this is why “elections are fun.” My sense is that the country is now united in a consensus that elections are no longer fun. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 4, 2020

Some, like US actress Busy Philipps, admitted watching King’s analysis made them want to answer nature’s call.

John King just said, AND I QUOTE, “sometimes you get a big dump and it changes everything.” And honestly, yes, John King...Sometimes it does. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 4, 2020

John King keeps saying Big Dump, something that I, personally, feel coming — Lisa (@invisiblevisitr) November 4, 2020

But many also marvelled at King’s speedy skills in handling the magic map, praising the veteran journalist’s political knowledge, even comparing it to the world’s biggest sporting event.

How much time does John King spend practicing that touch screen in the four years between presidential election nights? This is his Olympics. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 4, 2020

John King is an absolute wizard on the magic wall. He’s swiping, he’s tapping, he’s pinching. A surgical performance thus far — John (@dudaronomy) November 4, 2020