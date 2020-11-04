Malay Mail

Internet goes crazy over CNN anchor John King’s touchscreen map for US presidential election

Wednesday, 04 Nov 2020 03:49 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

CNN chief national correspondent John King became a Twitter sensation for his dizzying presentation of the US presidential election. — Screen Capture via Twitter/CNN
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — If you’re tuning into CNN to keep up to date with the US presidential election, you’ve probably noticed news anchor John King’s adept use of a touchscreen map during his segment.

King has been setting social media abuzz thanks to his dizzying presentation of the ongoing election as Americans and the rest of the world wait with bated breath to find out who the next US president will be. 

In what has been dubbed a “nail-biter election”, Twitter is claiming the news network anchor is adding further stress to an already tense night as he goes back and forth on the so-called “Magic Wall” to discuss voting trends in detail and comparing the 2016 results.

While King has called using his trusty interactive device for his commentary “fun”, the internet had a field day dissecting the CNN chief national correspondent’s idea of fun.

It’s clearly making a lot of people very, very anxious.

Some, like US actress Busy Philipps, admitted watching King’s analysis made them want to answer nature’s call.

But many also marvelled at King’s speedy skills in handling the magic map, praising the veteran journalist’s political knowledge, even comparing it to the world’s biggest sporting event.

