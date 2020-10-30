British YouTubers create ‘world’s worst Airbnb’ with mattress in the middle of London field (VIDEO)

The YouTubers received plenty of enquiries for their intentionally substandard Airbnb accommodation located in north London. — Screengrab from YouTube/Passion Squad

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — While most Airbnb owners would go above and beyond to spruce up their rental property, a group of British YouTubers went out of their way to create the world’s worst Airbnb.

Not your ordinary Airbnb experience, the stay consisted of a mattress in the middle of a field in north London along with a bedside table, lamp and two glasses of water.

Rhys Simmons, Jamie Kamaz and Hitchin came up with the idea after they were left disappointed by their last stay with the popular vacation online marketplace.

Their YouTube channel Passion Squad specialises in pranks and quirky content.

The trio used the Null Stern Hotel in Switzerland, a property known for its outdoor beauty as inspiration.

“This is inspired by one of the most exquisite and unique hotels in Europe.

“It has got easy access to wildlife, some fresh air, and peace,” the online description read.

They weren’t expecting anyone to show interest in their barely-there accommodation but the YouTubers ended up receiving quite a fair bit of enquiries from prospective holidaymakers.

One person even jokingly asked if the ‘room’ has air conditioning while another enquired, “What if it rains?”

The ‘room’ comes with a bedside table, lamp and two glasses of water. — Screengrab from YouTube/Passion Squad

“Myself and some mates came together to create the worst Airbnb ever seen,” Simmons told The Mirror.

He told the British daily that he and his friend gathered a bunch of items they found on Facebook marketplace for free to achieve a look worthy of being named the world’s worst Airbnb.

“But to our surprise when we uploaded this thing on to Airbnb, we had an insane amount of interest for people to come and stay within our establishment.”

“This was an insane accomplishment — to create the worst Airbnb in the world and then get a crazy amount of requests to stay is something that we will never forget.

“You never know, we may have to open this thing up for full-time business,” said Simmons who is from Enfield, London.

The YouTube clip which was posted last week received over 3,000 views.