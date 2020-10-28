Sold out in 48 hours last year, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back in Malaysia for a limited time

The Starbucks cult favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available in stores across Malaysia starting tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — Fans of the popular Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte can rejoice as the cult favourite returns tomorrow.

Bringing a taste of autumn to tropical Malaysia, the US coffee franchise is bringing back the beloved beverage along with a couple of new additions to the menu.

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte will be joined by the Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Nitro Cold Brew for a limited time only and while supplies last.

The new autumn menu is available at all Starbucks stores nationwide as well as drive-thrus, GrabFood and FoodPanda.

For the uninitiated, the all-time favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte is a concoction of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, espresso and milk, available in hot, iced and Frappuccino blended versions.

It was so popular that it sold out in 48 hours last year here in Malaysia.

Starbucks first introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte to customers in the United States back in 2003.

Approximately 424 million have been sold worldwide and is the coffee chain’s most popular seasonal beverage according to a CNBC report last year.

Its newer cousin, the Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew is the first pumpkin cold coffee beverage since 2003 and is made with Starbucks Cold Brew and vanilla syrup, topped off with a pumpkin-flavoured cream cold foam made with real pumpkin and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

Another fresh offering, the Pumpkin Spice Nitro Cold Brew is served cold, straight from the tap and features an infusion of vanilla sweet cream and golden pumpkin spice sauce, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam.

As with all Starbucks beverages, customers can customise their Pumpkin Spice Latte to their preference, whether it is non-dairy options such as soy, coconut, almond milk and oat milk to sweetness level and the amount of whipped cream.

There is also the option of adding an extra shot to the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Nitro Cold Brew starts from RM18 and will be available in all Starbucks stores in Malaysia for a limited time starting tomorrow.