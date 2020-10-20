Uncle Kentang and Ras Adiba Radzi work together to give food to underprivileged communities

Uncle Kentang and Ras Adiba (right) distributing food packets to the poor yesterday. — Pictures by Facebook/KuanCheeHeng

PETALING JAYA, Oct 20 — Lending a helping hand to the poor and needy has become one of philanthropist Uncle Kentang’s life goals.

And especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic where many have lost their source of income.

Uncle Kentang whose real name is Kuan Chee Heng has been partnering with Senator Ras Adiba Radzi to distribute food packets to the poor amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The food packets were donated by OKU Sentral, an initiative to empower people with disabilities that was founded by Ras Adiba.

“We have been partnering with Ras Adiba since the movement control order was put in place and have been distributing food packets containing dry food products to B40 communities and individuals with prolonged sickness.

“But this time around, our recipients consist of those from B40 communities and those who are sick that are staying in the people’s housing project (PPR) in the Bukit Jalil area.

“Around 120 families have benefitted from receiving the food packets that are able to last them for two weeks at most.”

The philanthropist also said that strict standard operating procedures have been observed to make sure that the families receive the food packets while making sure that their temperatures are checked and one family member collects the food item.

Kuan also told Malay Mail that the latest initiative started last Friday and ended yesterday where the food packets were distributed to the families in the Bukit Jalil area yesterday

“Recipients with prolonged sickness who are suffering from cancer, stroke or arebed-ridden at home and don’t have the assistance to get the necessities are our top priorities.

“There has also been an increase in the number of beneficiaries due to many losing their jobs and we need to help in any way that we can.

“A woman who had lost her husband a few months ago and is now a nanny is also having a tough time managing her finances and was given the food aid.”

On how long the food aid would be distributed to the needy families, Kuan said that as long as people were willing to donate.

“Many people have been laid off and are struggling to find other jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and this is when financially-able Malaysians need to do their part to donate to causes that can help the poor.”

Ras Adiba said that people needed to do what they could to help those in need especially those who have lost their jobs.

“It’s the small things that count such as helping one’s neighbour or even assisting the people around you.

“I know that times are tough, but I can’t just go to sleep knowing that there are children or adults who are hungry among us.

“As such, get to know your neighbours and the people around you and ask them what they need or even share your food with them,” she said.