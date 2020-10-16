Small but mighty: Newborn in Dubai uses tiny hands to yank off doctor’s mask in viral photo

Dr Samer Cheaib said he was happy that the photo managed to touch the hearts of so many people on social media. — Picture from Instagram/dr.samercheaib

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — A newborn baby in Dubai spent the first moments of his life yanking off his doctor’s mask in a photo that has gone viral on social media.

Gulf News reported that Dr Samer Cheaib, the smiling gynaecologist in the photo, delivered the baby and his twin sibling a few weeks ago.

The baby’s proud father was busy taking pictures of the birth and managed to capture the moment his son pulled off Dr Samer’s face mask.

Dr Samer then shared the photo on his Instagram page on October 5 and his post has gotten over 35,000 likes from people who were smitten by the baby’s small but mighty nature.

“We all want signs (that we are) going to take off the mask soon,” wrote the Lebanese expatriate in the caption.

Dr Samer told Gulf News that he hopes the photo can be a symbol of hope as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I never thought I would get such an overwhelming response to the picture. It was such a spontaneous response from the baby.

“There was some positivity in the picture and I think it brings a smile to the face of people who see it.

“The little newborn wanted a world without masks and very soon we might have this,” he was quoted as saying.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the image and filled the comments section with positive sentiments and love emojis.

“Photo of the year! God bless,” wrote one user.

“What a beautiful and meaningful picture,” said another.