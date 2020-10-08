Police to question cosmetics CEO for allegedly calling Sabahans a ‘nuisance’ amid Covid-19 spike

Cik Non will be called into Bukit Aman to give a statement regarding an offensive Facebook post under her name. — Picture from Instagram/norshahadahaisyah

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Local cosmetics entrepreneur Cik Non is known for stoking controversy with her outrageous antics but her latest stunt has landed her in hot water with the law.

Harian Metro reports that police will be questioning Cik Non for insulting and blaming Sabahans for the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in a Facebook post under her real name Nor Shahadah Aisyah.

The businesswoman will be investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 according to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

In her now-deleted post, Cik Non allegedly unleashed a volley of insults at Sabahans after seeing 260 new Covid-19 cases being reported on October 1.

Cik Non previously sparked outrage online after she was filmed screaming at mall security guards for not giving free masks to her sister.