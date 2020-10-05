Four-year-old clip showing Dr Noor Hisham singing ‘Shanghai Beach’ resurfaces, wins praise from social media users (VIDEO)

A four-year-old clip showing Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah singing Chinese classic Shanghai Beach has internet users going gaga. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — He has become a regular fixture on television since the outbreak of Covid-19 early this year with updates to Malaysians on the pandemic.

But are you aware that our Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah can sing too?

A video lasting a duration of 1 minute 32 seconds with Dr Noor Hisham belting out the Chinese classic Shanghai Tan (Shanghai Beach) has been making its rounds on social media lately much to the delight of Malaysians.

The clip was believed to have been taken during the 67th session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific in Manila, Philippines in 2016.

In the clip, Dr Noor Hisham was seen singing a duet with a woman.

While his singing partner needed to refer to a piece of paper for the song’s lyrics, Dr Noor Hisham did not need to do so.

In April, Dr Noor Hisham was named among the “top doctors” in the world by China Global TV Network in the fight to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, alongside America’s Dr Anthony Fauci and New Zealand’s Ashley Bloomfield.

In July, he received an award by the BrandLaureate Awards for Most Outstanding BrandLeadership and in August, Dr Noor Hisham was named the recipient of the 2020/1442 Hijrah Maal Hijrah Figure award at the national level celebrations.