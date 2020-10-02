TheBestIsYetToCome: Axel Dauchez on the future of fashion

Axel Dauchez shares his thoughts on the future of fashion for Paris Modes Insider. — Paris Modes Insider image via AFP

PARIS, Oct 2 — Emblematic personalities from the world of fashion and luxury are sharing their thoughts on the future of the industry in an exclusive series of videos from Paris Modes Insider, #TheBestIsYetToCome.

Axel Dauchez, founder and president Make.org, gives his vision on the numerous actions that need to be taken in fashion to revolutionise the sector, particularly in terms of sustainability.

French consumers can currently take part in a national consultation to make fashion more responsible and sustainable via Make.org.

This initiative launched by French collective “Paris Good Fashion” aims to accelerate the environmental changes that the industry is facing.The final results from this national survey will be announced on October 25.— AFP-Relaxnews