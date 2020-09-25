Japanese housewife lists down husband’s plus points to refer to when he irks her

Before your partner drives you up the wall, make a list of things you are thankful for by having them in your life. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — A Japanese man took to Twitter to share that he had noticed his wife had taken to listing down the things that made her thankful for him.

Known simply as @P_chan_papa, he noted that his plus points included buying her tea and looking after their three-year-old daughter, reported Tokyo-based SoraNews24.

His curiosity eventually got the better of him and @P_chan_papa decided to ask her why she was doing it, to which she nonchalantly replied that the list would prevent her from killing him one day.

His wife puts listed his good deeds not because her bliss is too great to keep all of it inside her heart as the site noted, rather “as a reference document to look at when he’s getting on her nerves or otherwise making her upset, in order to remind herself that he’s not all bad and still does deserve to live.”

@P_chan_papa’s tweet prompted internet users to ask whether he was giving his wife too much stress at home leading her to want to kill him.

Others commented that @P_chan_papa may not be doing enough at home to help his wife.

Responding to the comments, he admitted that marriage can be terrifying but was quick to add that his marriage to his wife was “incredibly fun”.

Praising her for coming up with the list, the man said making the effort not to kill your husband is important.

The man further said that his wife wrote the list so that she won’t take his acts of kindness for granted and that is somewhat an admirable sentiment, especially since a couple’s sense of gratitude towards each other can sometimes fade after living together for a long time.

@P_chan_papa’s September 21 tweet has since gone viral where it has been retweeted 48,700 times and received 235,8000 reactions.