Recording of Perodua Kelisa going through Kuala Lumpur flash floods yesterday goes viral

A screenshot of a video grab that showed a Perodua Kelisa wading through a flooded Jalan Dang Wangi in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. ― Picture via Facebook/ Info Roadblock JPJ/ POLIS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― A recording showing a Perodua Kelisa wading through floodwaters Kuala Lumpur yesterday afternoon has gone viral.

The 40-second clip, believed to be taken by someone waiting at a bus stop, saw the compact car driving past a submerged Jalan Dang Wangi.

As the driver stepped on the accelerator, roadside spectators cheered the driver on before the car reached dry land.

The comments posted on the Info Roadblock JPJ/ POLIS Facebook page were equally amusing.

DeeFen DF said the car was living up to its name.

“The name is Kelisa. If Kancil, sure drown,” the author wrote in reference to another of Perodua's product Kancil.

DyLa Azly suggested that future cars should be named after fishes.

“Kelisa has proven it. After this put Perodua Tenggiri, kerapu or Perodua Sepat.”

It was reported that central Kuala Lumpur was flooded on Thursday following hours of heavy rain with some places reporting waist-high water.

Previously, a Perodua Myvi had been caught on camera getting lodged on top of a road divider in Johor Baru while another Myvi driver took police officers on a wild goose chase by driving in circles around a traffic light.