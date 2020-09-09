‘People made kung fu noises’: ‘We Bare Bears’ creator Daniel Chong on facing racism growing up in the US (VIDEO)

Born in the US to Singaporean-Chinese immigrants, Chong used his experiences as a minority to create the hit series. — Picture courtesy of Cartoon Network

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — For any We Bare Bears fan, the popular cartoon series is so much more than three portly bears looking cute and cuddly as they go about their daily lives in California.

Beyond Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear’s quirks and silly jokes, the Cartoon Network hit series is really about minorities trying to fit into society.

And it’s something the show’s Asian-American creator Daniel Chong knows all too well.

Born in Fargo, North Dakota to Singapore-Chinese immigrants, the most common stereotype Chong faced was people assumed he knew karate or kung fu.

“People bowed and made kung fu noises, I let that become my identity even though it is not,” he told Malay Mail in an email interview.

Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear have become pop culture icons thanks to the series’ popularity. — Picture courtesy of Cartoon Network

“I look back at it and it saddens me that it was put on me without even knowing it was racist.”

What they didn’t know was Chong was just like most kids, reading Calvin and Hobbes, The Far Side and Garfield.

He also loved British stop-motion animations like Wallace and Gromit, The Wrong Trousers and Nick Park shorts.

“In terms of dealing with stereotypes, the best thing to do is forge your own path.

“I love drawing, and I did everything I could to make that my identity.

“Slowly, my actions changed people’s perception of me.

Chong previously worked as a storyboard artist for Disney, Illumination and Pixar. — Picture courtesy of Cartoon Network

“Until we can solve these racist attitudes, the best approach is to show people who we really are,” said Chong.

Chong would go on to use these experiences to create a piece of popular culture loved by both children and adults the world over.

Ahead of the premiere of We Bare Bears: The Movie this weekend, it was a “bittersweet” moment for the 41-year-old, as the film marks the end of the series after 140 episodes.

“We spent so much time building a team and creating very tight bonds.

“It is awesome to see them moving on and flourishing in new jobs, but at the same time I miss all our collaborative efforts.”

To satiate fans’ appetites, a Baby Bears spin-off series is in the works, keeping the show’s spirit alive.

“I can’t talk much about it, but the series is being worked on right now and it is in good hands.

“I am also an executive producer on it,” Chong said.

‘We Bare Bears: The Movie’ which premieres this weekend marks the end of the series after 140 episodes. — Picture courtesy of Cartoon Network

The significance of a show like ‘We Bare Bears’

The team behind We Bare Bears have created a powerful story about inclusivity and the message couldn’t be more apt for our current socio-political climate.

“During these times when it is very stressful and we all have concerns about our future, I can see why a show like Bears can help,” Chong said.

“The thing that matters the most for me about working in this medium of animation is the opportunity to provide positive lessons for children.”

Being given the chance to create messages to dissuade intolerance and promote equality to a child has been the greatest responsibility for Chong.

“I do not want to claim that our show has definitely taught children these lessons.

“But I would like to think that our next generation will grow up with a better moral compass and make our world a better place.”

On his bears’ ubiquitous presence

The LA-based animator spoke about promoting equality and discouraging intolerance to children using animation. — Picture courtesy of Cartoon Network

In Malaysia, it’s impossible to leave a shopping mall without seeing a We Bare Bears plush toy, T-shirt or some form of merchandise.

Merchandise and endorsements were always part of the plan when Chong created the show and now that the series has taken on a life of its own beyond the small screen, he is humbled by it more than anything.

“Now I’ve come to understand that these types of promotional products and toys really represent appreciation,” he said.

“You get the sense that people are connected to something you made and truly love.”

Which bear he identifies with the most

Because the bears are all different versions of Chong, he finds it hard to pick one bear that best represents him.

“At default, I am probably a little more Panda,” he said but is most like Grizzly when he needs to run the show and be a leader or to motivate his team.

“Ice Bear is a side of me with my family sometimes — I tend to try to act weird or say non-sequitur things to lighten the mood.”

The stoic polar bear also inherited Chong’s allergies and asthma that he grew up with.

“Not to mention my lovesick syndrome! When I was in high school, I was a little lovesick – just like him!”

What he learned as a Disney and Pixar artist

Prior to his We Bare Bears success, the Los Angeles-based animator worked as a storyboard artist for Disney, Illumination and Pixar.

Working on films such as Bolt, Inside Out, Cars 2 and The Lorax taught him to work fast and be willing to rewrite constantly.

“It has been the same theme in every Pixar and Disney movie I have worked on.

“If you make a mistake in the story early on, the plot doesn’t connect, so you need to be very flexible in your process in anticipation of mistakes,” he said.

The experience prepared him for the Bears movie, bracing himself for mistakes and knowing how to approach them.

The best fan reaction he’s received

When Chong was in Mexico for an animation conference, students who didn’t speak English came up to him and pointed to their hearts exclaiming, “We Bare Bears”.

“That spoke value about the connections we have made and the emotive nature of the show.

“I remember the experience vividly as it signified the show has really crossed cultural barriers to allow people to relate and connect.

“Seeing its enormous appeal in Asia is amazing for me too,” he said.

What he loves best about Singapore

Memories of Chong’s trip back to his parents’ home country – besides the city-state’s humidity and heat – always involved food.

“Dishes like wonton noodle soup and chicken rice are specialties I could eat day and night.

“Of course, it is also great to visit my extended families, my cousins, uncles and aunts, whom I barely see,” he said.

We Bare Bears: The Movie premieres on 11am on Saturday, September 12 on Cartoon Network (Astro Ch 615 HD/635), Boomerang, HBO, Warner TV and Oh!K.