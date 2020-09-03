Kuantan cashier starstruck after meeting Agong, ‘charming’ sons at McDonald’s restaurant

Nursuhaily said that she tried to get her co-worker to take her place because of how nervous she was. ― Picture via Instagram/@istana_negara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — It isn’t every day that you walk into work and are told that you’re about to meet a king.

That’s exactly what local fast food restaurant employee Nursuhaily Natasha Mohd Ali was told two days ago, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decided to stop by her establishment for lunch.

Nursuhaily told mStar that she never expected such a “challenging” task when she turned up for work at the McDonald’s in Indera Mahkota, Kuantan, after being informed that she would have to take the Agong’s order.

Nursuhaily had no idea who she would end up serving when she came into work. — Picture via Instagram/@istana_negara

“I was tasked to be the cashier at the counter. If I had it my way, I’d have asked one of my co-workers to replace me, because I was so scared and nervous,” she said.

“I have seen Tuanku before at a wedding ceremony. But this situation was a lot different because I had to face him directly.”

Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by his two sons, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri'ayatuddin Shah.

Nursuhaily, 21, added that she became more nervous when she saw Sultan Abdullah with his “handsome” sons but was surprised at how approachable they are.

“Tuanku’s friendliness really calmed me down. It was so easy to talk to Tuanku and his sons. Thankfully, everything went smoothly,” said the culinary graduate.

Nursuhaily told Sinar Harian that this was the first time Sultan Abdullah visited her place of work and that he chose a cheeseburger set meal for his order.

The 21-year-old also said that she couldn’t believe how handsome the princes of Pahang are, after finally getting to see them up close.

Sultan Abdullah (centre) with his two sons. — Picture via Instagram/@istana_negara.

“Before this, I had only seen them in pictures or on TV and they already looked so handsome,” she told mStar.

“Now, after looking at them face-to-face, I just don’t know what to say because they look even more handsome in real life. True prince charmings!

“The short 10 minutes I had taking all of their orders is a moment that I will cherish forever.”

The Istana Negara Instagram page uploaded a series of photos of Sultan Abdullah and his sons two days ago, as they stopped by the fast-food establishment after visiting the Royal Mausoleum in Pekan.

The post has since garnered over 28,000 likes with many social media users saying that they wouldn’t have been able to successfully take their orders as Nursuhaily did.

“I bet all the staff were going crazy, trying to keep it cool. If I was the cashier, my hands would be shaking,” said one user.

While others noted how “lucky” Nursuhaily and the other employees were to be able to meet Sultan Abdullah, as well as praising the Agong himself for being such a “down to earth” ruler.