Luxembourg cargo plane dons ‘face mask’ to promote Covid-19 health and safety measures

The 747-8 freighter had a surgical mask painted onto its nose-door to emphasise the importance of protective gear in the fight against Covid-19. — Picture from Facebook/CargoluxAirlines

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — A cargo plane sporting a “face mask” was the centre of attention when it touched down in Singapore’s Changi Airport last week.

The airport’s official Facebook page shared a photo of Luxembourg-based cargo carrier Cargolux’s LX-VCF freighter with a surgical mask painted on its nose to highlight the importance of staying safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Look who landed on our runway this morning. Cargolux Airlines International S.A. sending not just cargo but also a message: Keep your masks on!” read the post by Changi Airport on August 27.

The message “Not without my mask” was also seen on the body of the plane.

Cargolux said in a statement that the plane received the paint job during a scheduled maintenance check in Taipei, Taiwan recently.

Following its stopover in Singapore, the freighter returned to Luxembourg where the country’s prime minister Xavier Bettel and deputy prime minister Francois Bausch awaited its arrival at the company’s headquarters.

Cargolux president and chief executive officer Richard Forson said the paint job reflects the company’s support for the Luxembourg government’s campaign to promote the use of face masks in the general public.

“The special mask livery combined with the Luxembourg government’s slogan reflect our engagement in the fight against Covid-19.

“Since the outbreak began, Cargolux has worked closely with the Luxembourg government to transport essential medical and personal protective equipment supplies.

“We are proud to have played a role in bringing the needed supplies to Luxembourg and we are fully equipped and ready to contribute to the transport of any vaccine that becomes available on the market,” said Forson.



